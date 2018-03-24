250 Communities Declared Open Defecation Free

Mr Harm Duiker, Country Director, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, says 259 communities under its Sustainable Sanitation and Hygiene For All (SSH4A) project have been certified by Regional Inter-Agency Coordinating on Sanitation as Open Defecation Free.

The SSH4A implemented in eight districts, namely the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central Region, Jasikan in the Volta Region, East Gonja, Naumba South, Saboba and Chereponi Districts in the Northern Region and Lawra and Nandom Districts in the Upper West Region.

He said the SSH4A, implemented along the Ghana Rural Sanitation Model, aimed at promoting positive behaviours among beneficiary communities leading to access to improved sanitation facilities and proper hand washing practices.

Mr Duiker stated at project learning event, on the theme: 'Community-Led Total Sanitation CLTS; the approach to achieving sustainable access and improved sanitation in Ghana'.

The forum organised by SNV in partnership with UKaid, created a common platform for beneficiary districts to share experiences, achievements, lessons learnt and as well highlighted the entire overview of the SSH4A Project.

Mr Duiker said the project launched a low-cost pro-poor latrine option and trained artisans in its construction and promotion.

He said poverty and impact of previous subsidised sanitation projects were factors that affected its smooth roll out in some project districts.

The SNV Country Director said all the districts would attest to the fact that the project had made significant gains in sanitation and hygiene.

'The fear of SNV is the ability of the District Assemblies to sustain these gains,' Mr Duiker stated.

Mr Duiker further noted that the project had instituted a District Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee on Sanitation and had facilitated the districts to develop working documents.

He said 'it is my expectation that adequate funds are made available for the continuity of the sanitation interventions'.

Madam Rita Ambadire, SSH4A Project Country Lead, also noted that among the recommendations from the regions include; an effective enforcement of sanitation by-laws to ensure landlords, and occupants of residential own and use toilets.

She said there should be mandatory allocation of budget for sanitation implementation (CLTS) with effective monitory to ensure compliance.

Mrs Anne Mutta, Multi-Country Programme Manager for SSH4A Results Programme, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said they were implementing the project across eight countries in Africa and Asia and explained that it was to increase and accelerate progress towards rural sanitation.

Mrs Mutta said they had seen almost a 40 per cent increase in people having access to hand washing facilities and 40- per cent reduction in open defecation across the prime areas, they covered.

She noted that the government was committed to open defecation free Ghana by 2025 however it would take more commitment to be able to achieve such objectives; declaring that 'it has taken us four years to reach 129,000 people'.

Mrs Mutta was hopeful that more resources would be allocated to rural sanitation as well as investment in terms of technical support to the District Assemblies to be able to address rural sanitation.