Mechanised Solar Borehole For Kpikpira Community

The World Vision-Ghana has donated a solar-mechanised water borehole to the Kpikpira community in the Upper East Region.

The borehole is expected to pump 15,000 gallons of water daily for three tanks positioned at three vantage areas across the community to serve about 1,800 people in the area.

Mr Cephas Wedam, the Wash Project Officer at World Vision, said the main objective for the facility was to ensure that all children had access to potable drinking water, aid shea-butter processing and provide water for all households in the area.

Mr Wedam urged the community members to setup a committee that would be responsible for the care of the facility so as to be able to maintain it to extend its life span and to serve its intended purpose in the area.

He said the organisation was prepared to train the committee members and also give them regular updates on the maintenance of the facility.

Mr Wedam said the water would help promote the shea-butter industry and help the women involved in it to expand and improve the quality of the product, thereby earning more.

The World Vision is committed to promoting sanitation and is prepared to collaborate with the communities to help each household, build a latrine so as to end Open Defecation (OPD) in the area, he said.

Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney and Member of Parliament for the area said the government would complement the effort of the organisation by adding six boreholes.

Six communities including; Basyonde, Kpikpira, Bugri, Woriyanga among others would be provided with a twelve seater ventilated improved pit toilets (KVIP) to help curb the open defecation menace.

Mr Kelly Iddrisu, an Officer at the planning unit of the Garu District Assembly, said the Assembly was committed to partnering the World Vision to bring quality livelihood to the door steps of the people and urged the beneficiaries to take care of the facility and make good use of it since it would empower them economically and socially.

Naba Dazuur II, the Chief of the area commended the organisation for its effort at bringing such a facility to improve on the living standards of the people and said he would ensure its security and maintenance.