Orphaned Girl Seeks Help To Complete Junior High School

A 17-year old Junior High School student, Ms Cecilia Wonjo Bwayon, has appealed to the public to assist her pay her school fees in Beautiful Gate International School in the Brong Ahafo (B/A) Region.

Ms Cecilia who hails from a village in Northern region made the appeal through the Chief Executive Officer of Concern Life Foundation (CLF) Ms Lydia Alhassan.

Ms Alhassan told the GNA that she spotted the brilliant but poor Junior High School teenager in kintampo in the B/A region after narrating her ordeal of migrating from the Northern region to the B/A.

The Foundation was in the B/A Region to train head porters (Kayayee), teenage mothers and persons with disability in shower gel, shampoo, cream, Ointment and liquid soap making.

The girl who lives in Kintampo Kyeremankuma had been wondering how to continue her dream due to financial crises.

She said Ms Cecilia was worried about her inability to continue her education and was selling second-hand clothes in order to survive as she lived without parents.

The Foundation reported that Ms Cecilia is said to be very brilliant, according to her school teachers and hardworking student but would need GH¢ 792.00 to complete her basic education at Beautiful Gate International School.

"I lost my mother and father at my tender age, since then till now I have been a hawker and also sell second-hand clothes,' she was quoted by Ms Lydia: 'What I earn cannot sustain me yet that is what I depend on to pay my school fees and house rent.'

'I enrolled myself into Beautiful gate International School' she added.

"It is my prayer and hope that some God fearing person should hear my cry and come to my aid', she prayed.