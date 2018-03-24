Fight Against Fake Electrical Products Takes New Dimension In Brong Ahafo

Stakeholders across the Brong Ahafo Region have rolled-out mechanism for the development of broad investor marshal plan to stop the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products in the Region.

The stakeholders include Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, educational institutions, banking institutions, electrical companies, media practitioners among others.

The Brong Ahafo Anti-Counterfeit Electrical Product stakeholders created through the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) agreed jointly that it was difficult for individual entity to fight against proliferation of counterfeit electrical products, hence the need for the joint action to deal with the problem.

Other stakeholders are the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), health institutions, procurement officers, market dealers, shop owners, traditional and religious leaders, as well as cross section of the public.

Mr Vijay P. Gokaldas, Electrical Product Authentication Expert, has explained that the greatest obstacles to the fight against proliferation of counterfeit electrical products, was the ability of ordinary citizens and at times public officials to detect fake products from genuine ones.

He noted that it was therefore paramount for stakeholders to work together and develop simply guidelines to aid the public and commended the Brong Ahafo stakeholder for the enthusiasm demonstrated to participate in the April 12 to 14 Anti-Counterfeit Electrical Product workshop at Glamossey Hotel, in Sunyani.

The CDA Consult in partnership with the Ghana Standards Authority and other stakeholders, have embarked on a national crusade/campaign dubbed: 'Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products,' o f which the first workshop was held at Ho, Volta Region, December 14 to 16.

The Sunyani Workshop, which is the second, would offer Electrical Appliance Dealers, Manufacturers, Dealers in Electrical Cables, Consumers of Electrical Products and other stakeholders' opportunity to learn and adopt a common regional strategy to deal with fake electrical products.

Mr Gokaldas who is also the Managing Director of Service Merchandize Limited (SML), which is a pro-active dealer providing quality electrical equipment, clubbed with top-notch service to both industrial and commercial projects, considers the campaign as timely.

He said 'We must all work together to kill counterfeit electrical products or it will kill us…we must join forces to deal with the problem and as the proliferation of counterfeit electrical product is a threat to all'.

Mr Francis Ameyibor during engagement with Stakeholders in the Brong Ahafo Region as part of the preparations towards the April 12 to 14 workshop noted that resource persons from the GSA, National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Volta River Authority, as well as Communication, and Legal Experts would take turns to explore and discuss the issues of fake electrical products.

He said participants would also be equipped with skills and modalities to intercept and stop the supply chain to protect customers from potential harm.

The participants would also be exposed to what to do when one encounters counterfeit electrical products.

Mr Ameyibor said at the end of the three-day workshop, a Regional Road Map and an Anti-counterfeit electrical product strategy would be developed to aid in dealing with fake electrical products.

He said: 'CDA Consult is creating the platform and would build the necessary forces against the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products. We are focusing on raising awareness among the public regarding counterfeiting'.

Mr Ameyibor called on the Electrical Dealers, Manufacturers and Dealers in Electrical Products to join the crusade/campaign…contact us through: [email protected]

He said the national crusade/campaign against the proliferation and use of counterfeit electrical products would cover the ten Regional Capitals and 150 District Capitals; it aims at discouraging the patronage of counterfeit electrical products and to direct taste towards genuine electrical products.

He said electrical companies and dealers in electrical products would also hold an exhibits on the sidelines of the three-day workshop to demonstrated to the over 100 participants the differences between their products and fake electrical products.