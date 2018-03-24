Wa Naa Expresses Readiness To Partner GNA

Overlord of Waala Traditional Area Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV has expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to promote activities and programmes that will boost development in the Upper West Region.

Naa Pelpuo IV said there was ample peace prevailing in Ghana's smallest region which the state agency could help promote and bring to the limelight the various development opportunities that would attract vast investments.

The Overlord said this when the Upper West Regional Manager of the GNA, Mr Dasmani Laary, called on him in his Palace in Wa on Tuesday to explain about the operations of Ghana's newswire service and how close partnership with traditional leaders in the Region could help promote development activities.

The visit also gave the Regional Manager the opportunity to explain how the GNA was being rebranded to reposition it to carry out its mandate effectively and efficiently as established 61 years ago to quicken development agenda of the state.

The agency is seeking to make its presence more felt than ever by reporting on social and economic issues, particularly teenage girls dropping out of school to marry, in the region that are said to have been under-reported over the years.

Naa Pelpuo IV described the visit as having come at the right time and more importantly since the region still needed more development, and that cooperation with an Agency like GNA to promote development was a laudable call.

'I am glad you and your office have paid a curtsey call on me and my elders, such a thing has never happened before, I must commend you for taking that step,' he said.

'None of your representatives ever visited me, so it is a nice call you did this and my doors are always open to you any time you need my services,' he added: 'We are ready to cooperate with your office to promote development and how we can achieve more development in the Region.'