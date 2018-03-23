Military Base Deal:Minority Stages Walkout

The Minority in Parliament have staged a walkout from Parliament over the Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement currently before the House for consideration.

This was after the caucus leader, Haruna Iddrisu made his side’s reservations over the agreement known on the floor on Friday evening.

The Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, on Tuesday laid before Parliament the document seeking to ratify an agreement for space around the Kotoka International Airport, which will serve as a camp for some US military forces in Ghana.

If approved, the agreement will among other things, exempt the US government from paying taxes on equipment that is brought to Ghana.

They will also be given the chance to set their own telecommunication system, although they will be allowed to use Ghana's radio spectrum free of charge.

Although many Ghanaians have expressed resentment over the clauses of the agreement, government had defended it and said the agreement is in the best interest of Ghana.

But the Minority has called on government to withdraw the agreement in its current form, saying it is not in the best interest of Ghana.