SFAN Holds Student Entrepreneurship Week

The Student Entrepreneurship Week Ghana has been scheduled on 26 to 28 July, 2018 at British Council in Accra under the theme, “Unleashing Possibilities.”

A statement issued by Stars From All Nations (SFAN) noted that the organization is creating a phenomenal learning event that will bring together major players from Silicon Valley, the U.K, Nigeria and Ghana for a 3-day mind-bending alternative education.

It added that the goal of Student Entrepreneurship Week Ghana is to enlighten enterprising young Ghanaians on how to build and grow sustainable businesses

The event, which is being organized by Stars From All Nations (SFAN)will hold a confluence of education and entertainment on the first two days of event.

The event will culminate in SFAN Business Breakfast Meeting - The Graduation at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra on July 28.

As part of the breakfast meeting, SFAN has partnered with Echo VC Partners to create a platform for Student Entrepreneurs with scalable businesses to compete in the Young Money Business Pitch leading to funding, businesses development support, and market opportunities.

Participants will benefit from a range of insightful, high-level keynote sessions, panel sessions, masterclasses, office hours, and one-on-one mentoring sessions presented by the best and brightest entrepreneurs and professionals.

Speakers for the event professionals and academicians such as Professor Jarvis Anthony, Provost, Lancaster University; Gina Kloes, Game Changer, Leadership Expert, & Peak Performance Strategist; AbdullahiMuhammed, Forbes Contributor & CEO, Oxygemat; AfuaOsei, Co-Founder, She Leads Africa; Liz Grossman, Co-Founder, Baobab Consulting and Josephine Faal, Founder, Smart & Savvy Women Ltd.

Other speakers include Sam Carter-Mensah, Senior Experience Designer, Digital Mckinsey; Andy Mensah, Human Resource Partner, ‎IBM Ghana Limited; Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner, Chanzo Capital; Damilola Thompson, Corporate Counsel, EchoVC Partners; Leticia Browne, Director, Intelligent Capital Group; Bertha Logan-Owusu, Founder, Lumiere Couture; Kevin Nyame, Co-Founder, Meqasa; Dela A. Kumahor, Independent Consultant; William Senyo, Co-Founder/CEO, Impact Hub Accra; Timothy Kotin, Co-founder, Superfluid Labs; EdemKumodzi, Senior Consultant, Andela; Sydney Sam, Founder, Workspace Global and Lakeshia Marie, Founder, Ford Communications.