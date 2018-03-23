Have Asiedu-Nketia And His NDC Abongo Boys And Girls Served Time For Woyome And Judgment-Debts?

Their empty threats against Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul will not stall or stop the all-too-salutary “Enhanced” Military and Security Agreement between Ghana and the United States. So Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the career General-Secretary of Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had better seek some reality check (See “US Military Deal: Next NDC Government Will Charge Nitiwul for Treason” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 3/22/18). He may have served in Parliament and in Chairman Rawlings’ cabinet, if memory serves yours truly accurately, as a Deputy Defense Minister, but it is embarrassingly clear that the fast-graying wiry man popularly known as “General Mosquito” knows a diddly little to absolutely nothing about what he is talking about, when the Seikwa, Brong-Ahafo, native vows that in the highly unlikely event of the National Democratic Congress’ acceding to power in 2021, the leaders of the most violent terrorist political organization in the country intend to charge the Defense Minister with treason.

Now, this is quite interesting because these are the same people who, by the way, criminally violated the inalienable right of Sovereignty of the Ghanaian electorate and citizenry at large, by secretly negotiating with the erstwhile Obama Administration to have two Saudi-born Yemeni citizens caught slaughtering innocent civilians in the Afghan killing fields resettled in Ghana and afforded Ghanaian passports, long before the terms of their resettlement, which would have allowed the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress’ regime to have deported these forensically certified terrorists to another country or countries willing to accept them, either collectively or severally, had elapsed. Let’s face it, really, could fraudulent politicians like Messrs. Mosquito, Haruna Iddrisu and Clement Apaak fully appreciate anything appreciably approaching the inviolability of the inalienable Sovereignty of Ghanaian citizens? I doubt it!

Indeed, if they half-appreciated the inviolable dignity and Sovereignty of Ghanaian citizenry, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia and his roguish associates would not have colluded and willfully collaborated with Mr. Alfred AgbesiWoyome to scam hardworking Ghanaian taxpayers to the humongous tune of GHȻ 51.2 million, stolen money which was divvied up among the leaders of the Mills-Mahama-led ragtag regime of the National Democratic Congress. Even Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, the Pope of the NDC Robber-Barons, has incessantly called attention to the fact that these former mentees and acolytes of his are the most corrupt politicians in the history of postcolonial Ghana. But, of course, what we need to epically underscore here is the fact that the “Enhanced” Security and Military Agreement signed between Ghana and the United States, once it is passed by Parliament, would gain the sort of legal and statutory traction that would effectively put this temporally most salutary pact well beyond the pale of any act of treason or treasonable criminality.

It is also nothing short of plain madness for a people who established death-squads and the most ethnocentric hegemony in Ghana to be grandstanding about the purportedly inviolable Sovereignty of Ghanaian citizens. I mean, what kind of Sovereign and civilized State abducts High Court Judges in the middle of the night and have them summarily executed, Mafia-style, on grounds that these jurists belong to the wrong ethnic group in the country and speak an “unspeakable” language? To be certain, I sincerely don’t think and believe that Mr. Asiedu-Nketia and his horrid band of political thugs and scam-artists fully appreciate what they would be getting themselves into, if they make the lethal mistake of scapegoating the Defense Minister for initialing unarguably the most astute security pact to be ever ratified between Ghana and the United States.

Maybe somebody ought to remind General Mosquito about the time when the National Democratic Congress’ Abongo Boys, in their antecedent incarnation as the so-called Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), established their own private army called the Commando Forces (later the 64th Battalion of Infantry) to generously and relentlessly rain terror and mayhem on innocent and defenseless Ghanaian citizens. You see, what clinically demented certified terrorists like Mr. Asiedu-Nketia and the Haruna Iddrisu Gang are deathly afraid of is the fact that the all-too-desirable presence of a critical mass of US Military and Security operatives on the ground, in Ghana, leaves them with absolutely no alternative but to strictly play by the civilized rules of democratic cultural engagement. They had been scheming to hijack the 2020 general election but, alas, for them, the presence of the American soldiers in Ghana means that they would have to seriously rethink their sinister and criminal agenda or find themselves aflame.

This is, fundamentally, the reason why these Cuban- and Libyan-trained nation-wreckers are kicking and screaming and desperately hoping that they could intimidate the vision and common sense – which they woefully lack – out of the 40-year-old Mr. Nitiwul. The stark fact of the matter, though, is that the “Enhanced” Military and Security Cooperation Agreement between the Akufo-Addo Administration and the United States far transcends any individual leader in the country. It is about the epic battle for the soul, integrity, destiny and, yes, the inviolable Sovereignty of the Ghanaian people. And on this front, the forces of progress and civilization cannot afford to lose. You see, even the Chinese rejected the Mahama Looting Brigade in the lead up to Election 2016. What does this say about these rubble-rousing NDC political galamseyers? Go figure!

