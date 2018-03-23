The Atomic Gas Explosion And What I Have To Say

At about 6:30 pm, the sky turned red from a distance of about 5 Kilometres from where I was standing and this was weird. A shout from behind was like ‘’ Shaker, your rapture thing happen oooh’’. I was scared, because if it was the rapture why was I still standing akimbo and watching? Until I had a call that there was a gas explosion at atomic junction which has claimed some number of lives, I looked into the sky and said God, where are those souls going to be in eternity?’’. This happened in October 2017 in Accra, Ghana.

I was in a particular car when a lady entered the car partly naked with cuts all over and she kept panting, to engage her in a conversation I paid her fares before she said thanks I asked her was it an accident?, she said if it was an accident it would have been better, I was like whaaaattt?. She further said fire was chasing her and her colleagues, I asked how? And she said the gas explosion left some gas particles in the air so at the slightest sense of fire anywhere can be dangerous, so she used the bush road and the fire caught the bush and was following her and apparently she doesn’t know how she got here, I said the Lord brought you so we can talk.

The incidence could be because of the negligence of people around, which is true but unfortunately it doesn’t matter how you exit this world, what matters is where you are going. People left their Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, dodge and the fords and were running, they didn’t care who stole the cars. All they care about was to just stay alive. Men with serious ambitions who wouldn’t even give you their car for a ride or a cedi for a meal, they left the car and the wallet and started running.

So now the question is: was it not this same car we killed a friend for? Was it not this same car we sold our souls for? Was it not this same money we stole and lied for? Was it not this same property we are running from that we vowed to kill anyone who dares get close? We were actually running from those cars not because we won’t still die one day but because something in us is telling us young man, you have more than a car, a building or money. You have a soul you were trying to protect. Was it not this same life we gave out to the juju man so he can give us temporary wealth of this world, why then do we want to keep it if it’s already poured out as a sacrifice for wealth?

Let me help us: our soul is the most important thing in life. That’s why Satan doesn’t care to give you billions of dollars just to have your soul in hell. Why? That was the only thing Jesus came to die for. He primarily died to save our souls not our cars. Bro, I know the economy is hard but trust me, its not enough reason to sell our souls. I understand the bride price has been increase but it’s not enough reason to sell our souls. Our souls have goals and that goal is to secure eternity not to enjoy girls and money and die and disappear.

This is what I have to say, whether we believe it or not there is an unseen reality beyond this world which we may not believe because of religion or doctrine yet we can’t deny them, its called eternity. If there was no eternity where were we running to? If life ends in this world and that’s all, why the rush to stay alive? Bro, if the rush to get the money and spend it and just die was all you really needed, why the run to stay alive? I thought we said after death, that was all. That alone is an indication that there is a force beyond this unseen world. Now, please hear me as I conclude.

The chance to stay alive is just a privilege to make things aright with God through Jesus Christ because we might not survive the next attack which is coming. There is no time to waste. Jesus Christ is the only bridge to an eternity without tears. GET JESUS, GET SAVED.

R. Duafah