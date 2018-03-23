Providing Clean And Affordable Water Requires Integrity—GACC

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) joins various stakeholders in the water sector to commemorate the World Water Day on 22nd March, 2018.

GACC highlighted issues such as questionable procurement, embezzlement of huge water funds, illegal connection and consumption of water are some of the key integrity challenges in the water sector.

A statement issued by the Executive Secretary of GACC, Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh called on all water sector players to pursue collective and unified partnership with a clear message that promotes zero tolerance for corruption in the water sector.

It noted that water is a high-risk area for corruption as there are less regulatory gaps in water management, which creates loopholes to exploit.

The statement added that water management is viewed as a largely technical issue in most countries and is still regarded as an engineering challenge involving huge financial investment.

According to the statement, exploring integrity in the water sector is therefore fundamental in ensuring water is provided in an atmosphere of transparency, accountability and integrity.

“Integrity in the water sector is a shared responsibility requiring government, the private sector and active civil society advocacy,” the statement reads.

It stated that it is important to take stock of the key integrity challenges in the water sector and put in place stringent monitoring mechanisms at the local and national levels to prevent corruption.

“We are of the conviction that integrity is critical in providing clean, reliable and affordable water for all especially the poor and in achieving Goal 6 of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals which clearly states that access to safe water and sanitation and sound management of freshwater ecosystems are essential to human health and to environmental sustainability and economic prosperity,” the statement posited.

GACC is a unique cross-sectorial grouping of public, private and civil society organizations with a focus on promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Ghana. Its members comprise PEF, CDD-Ghana, CHRAJ, EOCO, GCRP, GJA, GII, IEA.