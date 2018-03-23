Tanker Drivers Want Innovative Ways To Fix Tracking Devices On Vehicles

Tension is rising among some tanker drivers at the Advanced Lubrication Technology Limited office in Accra, as scores of tanker drivers queue for tracking devices.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has directed the fixing of such devices in vehicles as part of measures to deal with smuggling of fuel.

Numbering over 100, the drivers, some of whom have spent over three months there, say they can no longer stay on the premises of the company.

The Authority introduced a new device which monitors the load the drivers are transporting and whether the fuel gets to the said destination safely.

Every year, the drivers go for device maintenance at the offices of Advanced Lubrication Technology Limited.

The drivers told Joy News’ Efua Evans-Chinery that the way the maintenance has been scheduled by the company is not good.

“They should have allowed for example 50 cars [tanker vehicles] to come first and then the next batch will follow but allowing all of us to be here at the same time is not good.

“We do not have a place to sleep, bath and take care of ourselves here. Also, there are additional costs we incur while waiting for our vehicles to be serviced,” he said.

They are calling for the NPA to find innovative ways to go about the exercise since it has been going on for years.

Efforts to get officials of Advanced Lubrication Technology Limited to comment, have been unsuccessful.