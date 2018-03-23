NIB Celebrates 55 Years Of 'Excellent Banking'

The National Investment Bank (NIB) on Thursday, 22nd March 2018 cut a cake to mark exactly 55 years of the Bank’s establishment in 1963.

NIB, the first development bank set up in Ghana has over the period expanded its operations from a single-branch bank to over 52 branches nationwide.

The bank has supported the establishment of a number companies such as Nestle Ghana Limited, Novotel (now Accra City Hotel), Kabel Metal (now Nexans Kabelmetal), Aluworks, Pambros Salt, among others through its equity funding.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. John Kweku Asamoah was joined by a founding employee of the bank Mr. J.O. Bannerman and members of the Executive Management Committee to cut the cake.

He commended former employees of the bank for their selflessness in laying what he called “a solid foundation for current, as well as future Management and staff to build on.”

He encouraged all employees of the bank to exhibit unquestionable tenets of patriotism to help the country attain its developmental aspirations.

Dr. Asamoah further challenged all staff to earnestly contribute their quota for the sustenance and growth of the bank so that future generations can also benefit from the existence of the bank.

Commenting on the future direction of the bank, Dr. Asamoah said “it is no fluke that government wants us to go back to our core mandate of development banking."

"This means we are reverting to our role of continuing to help build more indigenous businesses and this mandate is as I speak being intensified,” he noted.

He further added that the theme: “55 Years of Growing Ghanaian Businesses” was carefully chosen because we believe we have played our part and will continue to drive the growth of Ghanaian businesses as the years roll by.”