20 Suspected Criminals Arrested

The Police have arrested 20 suspected criminals in Tesano and its environs as part of efforts to tackle crime in the area.

The suspects, who are aged between 18 and 29, were arrested at Avenor and Abeka at about 12pm on Wednesday.

Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, together with other drugs identified as Tramadol and “Blue Blue were found on them, according to the police.

In addition, police discovered some alcoholic beverages laced with dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp at their hideout.

Chief Superintendent Oduro Amaning, the Divisional Commander, who led the operation, said the suspects hide at those places during the day to drink and smoke and often come out in the night to attack unsuspecting victims.

“Some of the criminals often operate in areas, including Nkrumah Circle, Abeka Junction and some parts of Abeka Lapaz. They usually snatch the bags and valuables of victims in the night, while others also engage in break- ins. This compelled the police to intensify patrol in the area to combat crime.

He said the dried leaves seized from the suspects would be sent to laboratory for examination, adding that they would be arraigned before court soon.