St. James Seminary Marks 40th Milestone

St James Seminary and Senior High School located at Abesim near Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region has launched its 40 years anniversary with a call on the students to maintain the high academic standard set by their predecessors.

The theme for the celebration is: 'Discipline and Academic Excellence in Senior High Schools: the Role of Religious Bodies in Ghana'.

Launching the occasion last Saturday at the school's premises, the President of the Old Students Association, Dr. Adu Appiah-Kubi, said the high standard of discipline set by the school had propelled most of the past students to the position they found themselves now and therefore advised the current students to uphold the same standards to enable them achieve their dreams.

Dr. Appiah-Kubi who was a member of the 1998 year group and is now a gynecologist and lecturer at the University of Ghana Medical School, entreated the students to deem it a privilege to be at St James Seminary since the school has carved a niche for itself as one of the best senior high schools in the country; appealing to them to make the best out of their three years stay in the school.

In his welcome address, the board chairman of the school, Monsignor Kwame Kumi said the 40th anniversary which will be marked on the 3rd of November, this year, is meant to honour the various categories of workers who in diverse ways had helped the school to the enviable position as one the best in the country and the West Africa sub-region.

“From 2013 up till 2017, St James has occupied the topmost position in the schools ranking and is rated the best in West Africa by the West Africa Examination Council rankings,”

He paid a glowing tribute to the founder of the school; Bishop James Kwadwo Owusu for his vision that had brought the school this far and lauded the past principals and tutors for their dedication.

The school, according to him, started as a private secondary school in 1978 with 40 students to be trained as priests for the church but a secondary segment was added in 1994 and since then the school had left no stone unturned in its pursuit of academic excellence.

The rector of the school, Father Alex Ebow, and the Most Rev Mathew Gyamfi of Sunyani Diocese and the Sunyani Municipal Director of Education launched and unveiled the logo for the celebration.