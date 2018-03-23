Ghana-US Military Deal: NUGS Cautions Gov’t, Calls On MPs To Reject Agreement

NUGS President, Frank Amoakohene

There has been a public uproar against an agreement between Ghana and US, in a military deal after the Minister of Defense Dominic Nitiwul laid the agreement before parliament last Tuesday.

The agreement which seeks to establish a US military base and grand the United States privileges to access some special Military facilities in Ghana has attracted resistance from the National Union of Ghana students in a press statement, sending a strong caution to government.

The statement, signed by the NUGS President, Leader, Frank Amoakohene also calls on parliamentarians to reject the document and further state the readiness of NUGS to resist any attempts to jeopardize the sovereignty of Ghana.

In same statement, NUGS touches on the sex scandal case of the Ejisuman Senior High School, condemning GNAT for meddling unduly in the investigation process.

Find below the full press statement:

NUGS OFFICIAL 🇵🇪

*Press statement by the National Union of Ghana Students*

_Issue 1_

*Ejusiman SHS Sex Scandal*

_Issue 2_

*US-Ghana Military Deal*

*Issues 1:*

Ejisuman Sex Scandal and the GES GNAT tussle

Accept warm greetings from the leadership of the national union of Ghana students and kindly permit us to engage your attention on the above stated issues.

_*Background of issue*_

It will be recalled that some teaches of the Ejisuman Senior High School have been under investigation over allegations of sexually abusing students. Over 10 students alleged they were forced by some of the teachers to have sex with them, others made to stroke the manhood of some teachers until they ejaculate, among other complaints of sexual harassments by students.

Subsequent to this the Ghana Education Service, GES put up a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter which saw the interdiction of about 9 teachers over these allegations.

The national Union of Ghana students has taken notice of the seemingly unending tussle between and the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT and GES which we believe does not augur well in bringing the issue to a logical conclusion.

GNAT yesterday questioned the basis for another probe by GES and the interest of GES headquarters in the mater.

*The case of NUGS:*

Leadership of the Union brings to the attention of all and sundry that;

1. The emotional and psychological impact of this case on the students involved calls for an expedite action in bringing the matter to a logical conclusion.

2. The integrity of teachers has challenged by this case and previous reports of sexual misconduct within some schools, and therefore this investigation provides the opportunity to redeem the reputable image of teachers by bringing the matter to a logical conclusion.

3. NUGS condemns the meddling of GNAT in the investigation process and urges the leadership of GNAT to corporate to the course to redeem the seemingly deteriorating integrity of the teaching profession.

4. NUGS is dissatisfied with the back and forth nature of the investigation process and rather calls for a more representative committee with representation from the SRC, GNAT and GES and the ministry of Education to ensure a more just and transparent process, satisfactory to all interested parties.

_*Issue 2: US-Ghana Military Deal*_

The sovereignty of Ghana is our greatest pride and asset that must be jealously protected. Our independence as a state came through struggle which cost the sweat, toil and blood of our forefathers; a charge on us to uphold and defend for our generation and posterity.

News broke over an agreement between Ghana and US to allow access to some strategic facilities I'm Ghana, establish a base, among other provisions made in the said agreement when the defense minister Domnic Nitiwul laid the agreement before parliament for approval.

In fact, this spark series of conversations that we cannot remain unconcerned as students and youth of this republic over such a critical conversation bordering on the sovereignty of our dear country.

Upon a critical assessment of the agreement and a broader consultation on the matter, the National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS by this statement;

1. Sends a strong caution to Central movement over the controversial Ghana-US military deal.

2. NUGS recognizes the need to strengthen and empower our security agencies but same must not compromise our sovereignty.

3. Urge leadership of the Parliament of Ghana and all parliamentarians to uphold, defend and put Ghana first in all things and demonstrate same by not approving the agreement.

3. Call on Cabinet to reconsider and renegotiate the terms and conditions as earlier on agreed since the current agreement grants the US undue access to our country.

4. Call for a bipartisan committee by the parliament of Ghana with additional membership of security expects to reassess the agreement and come up with a more comprehensive and inclusive terms.

5. Communicate with firm conviction and a resolved mind that, the union will in no terms support any move deal or action which have the tendency to compromises the sovereignty of Ghana and will take every action available to us within the legal framework of Ghana in defending our motherland.

_Arise Ghana Youth!!!_

_Aluta Continua!!!_

Thank you for your Attention

Signed

Eric Nana Agyemang

NUGS Press and Information Secretary

Amoakohene Frank

NUGS President