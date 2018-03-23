NPP Regional Elections: Abronye DC Pick Nomination Forms

Mr. Kwame Baffoe better known as 'Abronye DC',the Brong Ahafo Regional (BAR) Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has picked nomination forms at the Brong Ahafo region NPP office in Sunyani to contest in the NPP regional elections as Brong Ahafo regional first vice Chairmanship position.

Mr. Kwame Baffoe,said his decision to contest the position is a massive calls from the regional communicators of the party, due to his hard work in the NPP victory in 2016 elections.

In an interview with Sunyani based radio Ahomka 90.5FM, after picking his forms ,said "I deeply loves the party and will always strive for victory in any electoral contest"

The NPP regional elections slated for April 24th, therefore he pleaded with the delegates to vote for him as the NPP regional first vice chairman in order to continue his hard work to ensure the party victory in the 2020 elections.

He was accompanied by the Brong Ahafo Regional Communicators of the Party and some party faithful with brass band music.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the party loyalists and said he was motivated by their supports.

Mr. Kwame Baffoe asked NPP communicators to sell the good policies of the NPP government to the electorate for the party to win the 2020 December elections.

Abronye DC,who's vision is to work hard for NPP get 25 seats in Brong Ahafo redoing called on citizens to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020 elections for him to continue the good work he is doing in,"as Nana Addo will still be our leader in 2020 election" he added.

According to him, he will begin his official campaign on Saturday 24th March 2018 in all the 27 districts in the region.

In a related development, twenty-five aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have picked nomination forms to contest for various executive positions in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The leadership of the ruling Party opened nominations on Monday, March 19, and aspirants are expected to submit their forms by Friday April 23 to contest the regional elections scheduled for April 27, this year.

Mr Stephen Opuni, a member of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Elections Committee, expressed satisfaction with the way the aspirants were conducting themselves and following the electoral processes.

He said only two aspirants; Dr David Kwame Addo and Mr Francis Opoku Sarfo had picked nominations forms to contest the Regional Chairmanship position.

Though, Mr. Opuni could not immediately provide the names of the other aspirants contesting for the various Regional executive positions, he said three aspirants had picked forms to contest for the first Vice Chairmanship position.

The rest were; Second Vice Chairman - two, Regional Secretary - three, Deputy Regional Secretary - two, Treasurer - two, Organiser - one, Women Organiser - two, Youth Organiser - six, and Regional Nasara Coordinator - two.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sarfo popularly known as “Chairman Jerry” who is vying for regional Chairman has submitted his nomination papers to the regional office of the Party.

He was accompanied by some ecstatic NPP supporters drawn from some of the constituencies in the region,dressed in “T Shirts” designed with NPP colours.

Mr. Sarfo told Ahomka 90.5FM that the NPP in the region needed experienced, well-endowed and mature politicians with ‘high political charisma’ like him to lead the Party for a resounding victory in Election 2020.

He reminded the other aspirants of the need to conduct clean campaigns devoid of insults and abusive language.