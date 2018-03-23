Kumasi Central Market Fire Outbreaks: KMA Reinforces Ban On Naked Fire Usage

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has put in place measures to reinforced its directives that ban the use of naked fire at the Kumasi Central market as a measure to prevent fire outbreaks that has frequent the largest market in Ghana.

As part of the measures, the Assembly has put in place a monitory team, comprising the police and members of the market, to arrest and prosecute anybody found using liquid petroleum gas, electric stove and coal pots, which according to the Assembly are the leading cause of fire out breaks in the market.

This was announced by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the KMA, Hon. Osei Asibey Antwi, when he met the leadership of the market on Thursday March 22, 2018, at the central market.

The meeting was a routine exercise between the Assembly and the market leadership to know the challenges facing the market and how to address them.

Hon. Asibbey Antwi expressed concern over the frequency of fire outbreaks in the metropolis which he said had led to the loss of cash and properties, making life miserable for traders following the destruction of their stores and wares.

“The destruction of the market by fire should end, there have been a lot education about the dangerous associated with the use of naked fire in the market here but still these traders are using gas cylinders, coal pots and electric stoves. Now we have tasked the Manager to send spies to monitor all shops, arrest those using these items and hand them to police for onward prosecution. We will not allow anyone’s selfish interest to destroy this market,” he warned.

“We appeal to you also to tell your members to stop the use of naked fire in the market for the good of all, you are also report any member using naked fire to the Manager to arrest the person,” he tasked the leadership.

Relocation

The Mayor called for the support of the market leadership in the relocation of traders to Race Course, Abinkyi market and other satellites markets across the city.

“I want to use this opportunity to ask for your support on the ongoing relocation exercise, the exercise is been done for the betterment and sustainability of the market and those trading outside the market shouldn’t be allowed. We must instill discipline in the city, the Assemble will not allow any trader to do business at the Dr. Mensah, they must come to the central and trade. We will use the reasonable force to allow the traders to comply with the directives,” he said.

“If you see us using the police and our taskforce in chasing out these traders from the roadsides, please know that we want to instill discipline on our roads in the city. There are other spacious markets at Ainkyi and Race course, they should either go there or join you at the market here,” he added.

The Queenmother of Yam sellers in the market, Nana Yaa Foriwaa, on behalf of the leadership, commended the Mayor and Assembly for showing great concern about the well-beings of the traders and the market, and hoped their challenges put before them will be addressed quickly.