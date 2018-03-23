Chief Finance Officer Of GHL Bank Resigns

Ms. Susan Yawson

Barely 72 hours after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) took over the management of uniBank Ghana Limited, an indigenous lender after it declared it insolvent, the Chief Finance Officer of GHL Bank, Ms. Susan Yawson has resigned.

A letter cited at the bank indicated that Ms. Susan Yawson’s resignation takes effect tomorrow 23rd of March, 2018. The bank is due to organize a send-off party for her on the said day.

Ms. Yawson who joined the company in September 2010 leaves the bank at a time the bank was handed license, some 4 months ago, to operate as a universal bank and looking for extra cash to streamline its capital base and meet the minimum BoG requirement of GHS400 million.

Her resignation follows the recent exit of the Brands Communication Expert, the Client Experience Manager and some key staff of the bank. It is not clear what precipitated her resignation.

Ms. Susan Yawson’s resignation comes at a time when the bank is recording the lowest disbursements and increased default rate since the company started operating as a mortgage provider in 2007.

Susan Yawson joined GHL Bank then Ghana Home Loans Limited in 2010 as the Chief Finance Officer.

She holds an Executive Management in Investment Certificate from London School of Business, B(Arts) in Accounting & Finance from University of Greenwich is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).