Take Heed To Fulfil Your Ministry

‘’ And say to Archippus, ‘Take heed to the ministry which you have received in the Lord, that you may fulfil it.’’ Colossians 4:17

Apostle Paul as his routine was, would always salute his fellow labourers in the church and when it got to the turn of Archippus this was what he had to tell him ‘’take heed of your ministry’’. He was to give all his attention to the ministry which he had received from God because God is glorified in its fulfilment.

Sometimes, we tend to be distracted from our ministry by the gifts and opportunities of others. We covet what they have to the neglect of what God has given us. We are also distracted by the circumstances in which we find ourselves. When Jesus died and was taken away to heaven, Peter and some others decided to go back to their fishing business. They were somehow distracted because the Lord was no longer there with them physically and they also feared their lives would be taken away from them.

On a special day, Jesus was giving a general account of how he was going to die, then Peter from nowhere asked the fate of John the Lord’s beloved. Peter was being distrait by what John would be assigned to do instead of been concerned with his own prophecy. This was the advice the master gave him, to stay focus on his prophecy.

From the paragraphs ahead we tried to establish the point of not being distracted as to what we were called to do in the ministry.

Another point I would want to emphasize is the fact that so many gospels so to speak has entered the world, people are preaching and teaching what they are not supposed to talk about. Now for the right and true gospel to be heard there, the tendency we rise and carry the burden of peaching the message delivered to us by the master and not that which is already perverted.

I once had a conversation with a friend and he was telling me about how people are mixing their knowledge gained in worldly things to interpret the scriptures and thereby deceiving so many people to even believe this Christianity life is fake. I am of the sole view that because we are not fulfilling our various assignments in ministry so these people are beginning to have their way in our society.

I want to end with some few last words of Jesus Christ before His ascension.

‘’ And He said to them again, ‘’Peace to you! As the Father has sent Me, I also send you’’. John 20:21

When a person is about to die his last words are not to be taken for granted. When our earthly fathers are about to die, all we need is a word from them being it blessings whatsoever; how much more the Lord Jesus. If we are to look at the context for which he spoke it was like He was telling them and was re-echoing this part because that was His ministry to which He fulfilled so we also need to fulfil ours. Fulfilling your ministry is a requirement and you cannot let go of it.

‘’In fulfilling your ministry, saying yes to the call to divine service is not enough. It is only the first step on your way to impacting your generation’’ Pastor Cornelius N. Yakang

Written by Fianoo Isaac Nevis