Operation Eagle Eye Here To Stay - Volta NPP Chairman Aspirant

George Kofi Boateng, an aspirant for the Volta Regional Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated he would capitalise on the party’s tactics of operation Eagle Eye to consolidate its electoral gains.

The strategy which was initiated by the former NPP regional chairman, John Peter Amewu, according to Mr. Kofi Boateng was intended to keep surveillance along the border communities to prevent Togolese voters from entering the region to vote on Election Day.

Mr. Boateng who was speaking during a press briefing in Ho, Thursday, March, 22, indicated that such strategies are executable in cognisance of his vast knowledge on geographical locations along the country’s borderline with neighbouring Togo.

NPP Regional Chair hopeful noted that adopting such a key strategy can make gains for the party and increase its fortunes in a region dominated by the opposition National Democratic congress.

Mr. Boateng also indicated his readiness to re-brand the party, giving it a nationalistic face in order to attract people from all walks of life to the NPP.

The fifty-four year old who hails from Brewniase in the Nkwanta South District of the Volta Region said it is imperative the party regarded its women’s wing, youth wing and other groupings as important parts in forming a formidable force in order to consolidate gains made by the party in region so far.

Mr. Boateng, contested on the ticket of the NPP as a Member of Parliament for Hohoe North in 2000. Following his defeat however, he was appointed as Special assistant to then Volta Regional Minister, Kwesi Owusu Yeboah now Ghana’s ambassador to Togo before serving in the same capacity to Kofi Dzamesi also a former Regional Minister in 2004. He also served as the immediate past regional secretary for the NPP from 2009 to 2013.

Mr. Boateng said his vast experience with the party in the region puts him in a better position to lead the party in improving its internal structures and in influencing a better execution of developmental agenda for the region.

The retired educationist and a Former country director of Green Earth organisation, a Non-governmental organisation said, to make the party and its programs more accessible to the populace, a website created for his campaign activities will be designated for and dedicated to party activities in the region should he gain the nod as the next regional chair of the party.

Additionally, Mr. George Boateng said research and communication were powerful tools which could bring the populace closer to government and its developmental programs.