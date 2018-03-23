Theresa May And Her Team Deserve The Oscar

The US house intelligence committee said there is no evidence of Trump-Kremlin election collusiom. Committee Republicans disrupted the findings of CIA,NSA and FBI. Gradually things will become much transparent. Blaming Moscow for any thing has recently become a disease of some of the western countries. In the US Obama-Hillary team were seeing Kremlin behind the victory of Donald Trump. While in UK Theresa May and her team of 'extreme pundits' are discovering Russian hand over poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Everyone understand Britain's reason of terrible pain at the attack on their most required darling Sergei who most definitely had stolen bundle of sensitive information from Russia and sold to his British recruiters. Some security experts are seeing this attack as a pro-job of the British spy agency MI-6.Why? Possibly the requirement of sergei had already been exhausted for the British spies; and of course this prediction is not lacking substance. If Russia really could execute this attack breaking the security arrangement and right inside the British government's most secured areas,then of course this can be a matter of greatest concern for every British citizen.

The plain fact is - the entire drama was staged by the British spy agency and the blame game was nothing but a political stunt. It is very unlikely that Theresa May are unaware of this facts.

Moscow actually has turned into the strongest opponent of most of the western countries including the US. Because Vladimir Putin puts Russia on to the right track of being a great nation. But the Westerns do not want Russia re-emerge as the number one global super power. They are visible allergic towards Putin, as well as patriotic leader like Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un. But nothing actually can finally save the artificial supremecy of the US and its western allies.

It is time for a new beginning. For a world under the sincere and genuine leadership of the great Russians. It is time for countries like China, India and the DPR of Korea to unite and stand against western hostilities.

Moscow rightly has mocked the recent sacking of Tillerson saying "Is Russia to blame? ".I think policy maker in Kremlin should prepare a special award for Theresa May and even promote her for the Oscar award for her excellent acting skills.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analyst and worked in the United Nations.