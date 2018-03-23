Wicked agenda against Ashanti prominent personalities must stop immediately - Group

A group calling itself, Ashanti Youth for Development (AYfD) of the Ashanti Region has stated without equivocation that the government is aimed to bring some prominent personalities and businesses in the area to disrepute hence called for a ceasefire immediately.

In a statement issued by the group's leaders and copied to GhanaWeb indicated "From the smear campaign on Mr Awuah Darko through the media trial of Dr Stephen Opuni to the recent take over of Dr Duffour's unibank by Bank of Ghana, it is quite apparent that the agenda is simply to have a go at prominent Ashante personalities and businesses".

According to the statement, this tribal bigotry by the Akyem Cabal must cease.

The statement also cited some attempts some members of the government tried to tarnish high earned reputation of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

"In the past, attempts have been made at every point to tarnish the spotless reputation of His Royal Highness, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. These attempts failed woefully and these same people are now clandestinely trying so hard to bring down the Kingdom by orchestrating this grand scheme against personalities of Ashante descent"

The group has therefore hinted of stage a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure at the unfair treatment being meted out to the prominent personalities of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Below is the full statement

22/03/18

ASHANTI YOUTH for DEVELOPMENT (AYfD)

Press Release

*WICKED AGENDA AGAINST ASANTE BUSINESSES/PROMINENT PERSONALITIES MUST CEASE*

Ashanti Youth for Development (AYfD) has noticed with discontent the recent calculated and malicious agenda aimed at crippling and/or bringing into disrepute prominent Asante personalities and businesses. This is unacceptable to say the least and as a development oriented youth group, we cannot sit down unconcerned as attempts are made at stalling the development of our kingdom.

From the smear campaign on Mr Awuah Darko through the media trial of Dr Stephen Opuni to the recent take over of Dr Duffour's unibank by Bank of Ghana, it is quite apparent that the agenda is simply to have a go at prominent Asante personalities and businesses. This tribal bigotry by the akyem cabal must CEASE!

Long ago, a document was leaked which stated among other things the ways by which the Akyem group can gain dominance over the Asante kingdom including how to make Hon Alan Kyeremanteng and others unpopular. It is no wonder that the One District, One Factory initiative is rather under the office of the vice president instead of the trade ministry. Hon Mathew Opoku Prempeh has had his fair share of the government setting him up with unrealistic promises in the education sector whiles never coming to his aid when there is public outcry. This confirms our suspicions and we will like to caution the agents and assigns of the Akyem cabal that this will not be allowed to go on.

In the past, attempts have been made at every point to tarnish the spotless reputation of His Royal Highness, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. These attempts failed woefully and these same people are now clandestinely trying so hard to bring down the kingdom by orchestrating this grand scheme against personalities of Asante descent.

In the coming days, we shall hold a press conference to chronicle and expose all the evil machinations against the Asante kingdom and we call on all Ghanaians to resist any form of tribal bigotry against any ethnic group. We are also by this release serving notice that we shall soon hit the streets in a peaceful demonstration to register our displeasure at the deplorable treatment being meted out to prominent sons of the Asante kingdom.

May God bless His Royal Highness

May God bless the Asante Kingdom

May God bless us all

Thank you

...Signed...

Patrick Opoku-Fofie (Convenor)

Source: Daniel Kaku