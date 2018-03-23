Our hearts bleed as Akufo-Addo 'sells' Ghana’s sovereignty to the US – Young Cadres

Ghanaians woke up to the news of a Cabinet approved Ghana-US defence agreement.

The leaked document dated 12th March, 2018 gives the US forces, access and use of agreed facilities and areas in Ghana.

A youth group has descended on New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo for betraying Ghana’s national interests and sovereignty for good as they enter into this defence cooperation agreement with the United States of America.

Bright Botchway, General Secretary of Young Cadres Association in his address to the media pointed to the fact that, in the wide-ranging concession made to the US, Ghana among, other things, has agreed to an unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas to US forces; provide tax exemptions on all imports and exports by the US forces; provide free entry and exit for US forces; and a grant of a cart blanche cheque for US soldiers.

He continued, "We thought governance under President Akufo-Addo is not going to get any worse. Where did we go wrong as a nation? That having led Africa’s struggles and fights for freedom, we make a 360-turn around to enslave ourselves to a country whose President sees us as sub-humans and people living in a Shithole? How on earth should Akufo-Addo and his cronies reverse the independence won for us by Kwame Nkrumah for their selfish interest?"

He added that the over 800 military bases operated by the United States across the world, none has known any peace but misery.

Bright Botchway said, "Okinawa in Japan, where the US has stationed thousands of troops, the indigenes of the area has being subjected to rapes and murders on their own soil. And the worst part is that the so-called defence cooperation arrangements grant the US forces immunity from prosecution. If a developed country like Japan with over a hundred million inhabitants is unable to face the might of the US, how does Ghana defend its citizens against attacks from US military personnel?".

"Akufo-Addo should tell us the bulwark or any strategy he has in place to safeguard human rights as citizens of our own country as this reckless agreement opens our already-porous security to terrorist attacks", he added.

The group urged Ghanaians to rise up and defend Ghana's sovereignty.

"It is quite obvious that Akufo-Addo and his Vice has no real blueprint to develop this nation left alone to protect us. We are calling on them to do the honourable thing by resigning before election 2020", he concluded.

Source: Daniel Kaku