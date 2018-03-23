We will let the court to work - Abronye to John Mahama

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Bafour popularly known as Abronye DC has told former President John Mahama that the NPP government will let the constitution of the country to operate without any influence.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has in recent times dared the NPP Akufo-Addo led administration to prosecute him and his allies if they think he or any of his appointees embezzled or misappropriated state funds.

The Ex-President has on numerous occasions challenged the current government institute legal proceedings against him or any of his allies.

During his recent visit to UK while addressing a group of NDC supporters, Mr. Mahama re-emphasized the fact that, his administration was not corrupt.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Abronye DC has stated without equivocation that Mr. Mahama as a former President is a 'confused' man for daring the NPP government to prosecute him and his former appointees of any corrupt act.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Vice Chairman hopeful said that the former President is not ashamed of himself of the mess they had caused in the country.

"It is however astonishing to know that, when this current administration took the words of the opposition leader (Mr. Mahama) and stated prosecuting his allegedly corrupt officials, breeds of Mr. Mahama and the NDC not feeling ashamed of the mess they had created had the nerves to gather momentum to declare that, NPP is persecuting their appointees. Is this not a feature of a confused person leading a confused party?", he asked.

He further stated that the former President has in several speeches dared the current administration to prosecute him if the NPP government think he is a 'thief'.

Abronye DC quoted from the 1992 Constitution of Article 57 (6) and it reads, "no civil or criminal proceedings may be instituted against a person within three years after ceasing to be president..."

"The above constitutional provision could however be interpreted to mean that, a former president is immune from any legal proceedings or whatsoever within three years after he has ceased to be in office", he explained.

"I'm sure that the confused opposition leader is not aware of his constitutional provision and this depicts that, he is ignorant of the constitutional provision which conferred powers on him as president", he added.

He also added that the good people of Ghana are tired of voting and subsequently being lead by 'ignorant' and 'confused' people like Mr. Mahama.

"I will however entreat the former president to keep his office from disrepute and I will further edge him to read widely and desist from making further loose statements since same will drag him into the mud", he emphasized.

He therefore assured the former President that the NPP government is not going to prosecute him and his allies but rather go after his words to prove to him he led a corrupt government.

"I will like to make it known to the general public that, we the members of the NPP are not persecuting the appointees of the former administration but rather, we are going by the words of thier leader and proving to him that he came to lead a corrupt administration

It must be noted that, the judiciary (courts) of Ghana is/are not situated at the party headquarters of the NPP neither is it manipulated by same therefore there is no way we can legally persecute them but rather the truth of the matter is that, the NDC members are running away from their own shadows", he concluded.

Source: Daniel Kaku