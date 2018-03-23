A Book On Ghanaian Politician Launched

A book title 'After Midnight: Musings of a Ghanaian Politician,' authored by Mr Fritz Baffour, former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South and Minister of Information was launched in Accra.

The 181-page-book divided into four parts with wide range of topics such as politics, sports, current affairs, humour and tributes for both the living and the dead.

Mr Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of Ghana, launching the book said it reflected on the life of the author, his experiences on national topics and addressed issues of national building.

Part one of the book talks about the life of the Author as his quest for national development; and part two opens with harmless sentiments about a failure to keep a New Year Resolution but raises matters of important national concern on governance and democracy.

Part three sees the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections as both optimistic and pessimistic, and that every patriot anticipates a good future for his country but the ghost of the Guantanamo duo, the murder of Mr J. B. Danquah resurfaced in 2016 elections.

The final part projected into the future, pointing to the directions others who come after him will follow.

Speaking about lessons from the book, the former Vice President Amissah-Arthur said the piece encouraged all to be positive thinkers as all was not lost as far as the development of the country was concerned.

He said the book also encouraged Ghanaians to be united irrespective of our political affiliation, be tolerant and work for the good of the country.

The former Vice President posited that the commentary on the book focused on national affairs and it behoved on all and sundry to invest in human resource for nation building.

Mr Baffour, the Author said he was motivated to write because of the support and encouragement he had from his parents when he was young and the passion for the country.

He said he believed in objectivity irrespective of any political dispensation and that was the more reason his writing was objective and balance.