Progress Made On Gender Should Be Celebrated

Mr Patrick Awuah, President of Ashesi University has suggested that in order to advance gender issues in Ghana, the country needs to begin celebrating its progress made in that area to encourage young girls.

'There is a positive message about gender progress and we need to talk about it to boost the confidence of young girls,' he noted.

Mr Awuah explained that when many women who had attained greater heights were recognised, it would spur-up young ladies to emulate their example and even advance the current progress in gender.

'Many women are heading big firms in Ghana, for example, NestlÃ© Ghana is being led by a woman also two years ago three of the major telecommunication companies were being run by females.

'If you were to call a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of major companies in this country you will get many women in attendance. We try to show role models to our students and invite them to talk to our girls,' he remarked.

Mr Awuah made the suggestions when World Bank Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Sandie Okoro, paid a working visit to the school. The two discussed issues bothering on environmental sustainability, technology advancement, and gender empowerment.

On what his university was doing to attain gender balance he disclosed that the university had been committed to ensuring gender balance from the start of the university by increasing the female population from the initially 25 per cent to 48 per cent.

'We took steps to change that. We went out deliberately to girl's senior high school to encourage females especially those interested in computer science and this policy has worked well,'

In addition, the President of Ashesi revealed that the university management started the Ashesi innovation experience five years ago, a two week intense and exciting programme for senior high school students between the ages of 15 and 19 to inspire them.

He said the yearly summer initiative, which admits 50 per cent of both sexes sought to equip students with concrete skills for innovation in the 21st Century, skills in leadership, design thinking, entrepreneurship, robotics programming and engineering.

'We expose them to the science of design and creative problem solving, leadership, entrepreneurship, robotics programming and engineering, through hands-on projects and experiential learning,' he noted.

Commenting on technology advancement including artificial intelligence development of robotic, Mr Awuah allayed the fears that robots would not take up jobs of humans as being perceived.

On vocational and technical training he said, recent advancement would boost the sector and make it more important in the technology age.