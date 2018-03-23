Central Region: 10 Arrested For Open Defecation

Ten male adults between the ages of 35-40 years in Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atimokwa District of the Central Region have been arrested for open defecation.

A joint taskforce of Environmental Health Officers and Assembly Security Guards made the arrest at various locations on Monday.

Mr Emmanuel Forson, the District Environmental Officer who confirmed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency indicated that three out of the 10 offenders have been sent to court and fined 800 Cedis each, while the police was processing the rest of the offenders for court.

Mr Forson said the Assembly had set a roadmap for eradicating open defecation, therefore, it was important that radical actions were taken to meet the District's target before the 2020 national target.

"It is pathetic that many households in the District have resorted to open defecation because their homes are without toilets and that situation is worsening day by day, hence, Assembly has resolved to tighten its regulations and enforcement the framework to ensure that new buildings had toilet facilities and old ones given up to the end of the year to construct toilets facilities," he said.

He expressed the Assembly's preparedness to ensure that sanitation offenders were arrested and prosecuted by law enforcement agencies, because that "shameful practice ought to stop and now" and in this regard urged owners of completed houses without such facilities to make re-adjustments or face prosecution.

Mr Forson charged the people to change their attitudes on environmental cleanliness to avoid contracting sanitation diseases such as cholera and noted that "at 61, Ghanaians should adopt positive attitudinal change in all spheres to avoid borrowing money'.

He discouraged the reckless dumping of refuse in waterways and gutters and openly defecating in broad daylight and described them as distasteful acts.

He pointed out that the environmental sanitation challenges facing the district were fast becoming endemic and there was the need to decisively deal with them since they had socio-economic and public health implications on the development of the country.

He appealed to stakeholders, particularly traditional rulers to support and promote good environmental health activities and programmes for sustainable development in their areas.