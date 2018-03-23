Adjen Kotoku Senior High School Receives Desks From Amasaman MP

Nii Okai Laryea, Member of Parliament for the Amasaman constituency, has donated 250 desks valued at GH¢53,000.00 to the Adjen Kotoku senior High School.

Mr Laryea said he took the decision to provide the school with desks to enhance the quality of education and to solve the inadequate supply of desks in the classrooms.

'For students to attain quality education, there is the need for them to have requisite infrastructure,' he said.

Mr Laryea said he planned to embark on a dormitory project for the school.

Receiving the desks, Mrs Augustina Adjwoa Owusu, headmistress of the School expressed appreciation to Mr Laryea for the assistance to the school and said the seats would enhance and create a serene learning atmosphere as students previously had to sit on plastic chairs that were not good for effective teaching and learning.

Mrs Owusu said currently the school had 12 unit classroom blocks with a student population of 556 and there was a need for more classroom blocks to enable the school to take in more students, explaining that last year out of 400 students that were placed only 277 students were admitted because of inadequate facilities.

Besides accommodation challenges, the school is also faced with the problem of transportation.

'The school has no single vehicle and will need a pick-up and a bus to enable management carry out the day to day activities. Our final year students are going to write the WASSCE at Amasaman Senior High School which is about 20 kilometres away from the school, thus, compelling us to rent vehicle in order to reach the examinations centre on time,'' she said.

Mrs Owusu said the acquisition of a school bus would ease them from stress and called on the government, the MP for the area and stakeholders to help develop the school.

Mr E.A Dolly, Deputy Director of Education commended the MP for the area and urged the school authorities and the students to maintain and take good care of the desks.

The Adjen kotuku Senior High School is located in Adjen Kotuku in the Amasaman constituency.