Media Attacks On TMA Boss Unecessary

Dr Nii Adjei Kraku II, the Paramount Chief of the Tema Traditional Area has deplored the campaign against Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema.

He said the Public attacks on the MCE were unnecessary as their conduct was a dent on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who appointed the MCE.

'They are not only disrespecting the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but also disrespecting the Tema Traditional Authority which has customary authority over the MCE's area of jurisdiction'.

Explaining to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Chief said the people were orchestrating a smear campaign to blackmail the MCE into hastily awarding them the contract to make money.

An Accra-based Radio station this week alleged that Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La was presented with a contract proposal by the Ghanaian representative of a German company, NEHLSEN TUBA-TURBINE WTE SPV, to recycle waste matter into electricity and he allegedly asked for 10 per cent of the contract amount of $180 Million before he could facilitate the process.

Although, the Chief Executive is yet to respond to the allegations, Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, Popularly known as MOSHAKE, a leading member of the Opposition National Democratic Congress on Wednesday organised a news conference in Tema to defend him.

He claimed that the delay was to enable the MCE to crosscheck everything to ensure that the contract was in the interest of Tema and that he was even on an official assignment to Morocco.

The call of the Tema Mantse is to buttress the earlier claim made by Mr Adjei on Wednesday.

The Tema Mantse said: 'They want His Excellency the President to be at loggerheads with the MCE so that if it is possible they can even get him out and have somebody that would be their man.

'As for us in the Tema Traditional Authority, we have our fingers on what is going on, and I can assure them that their attempt to insult our intelligence will amount to nothing,' the Tema Mantse said.

Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Avenorgbor, a TMA lawyer has also dismissed the claims saying the TMA had no contract with the company.