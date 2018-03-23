Farmer Fined For Attempted Sexual Harassment

Nduba Akaa, a 33 year-old unemployed man who attempted to sexually harass a 40 year-old woman at Jema in the Aowin municipality has been fined 840 Ghana cedis by the Enchi District Magistrate court.

Akaa who pleaded guilty to unlawful entry, assault and sexual harassment would go to prison for 7 months in default.

Presenting the facts, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ebenezer Anim Ofori told the court that the complainant Madam Juliet Abekah resides in the same compound house with Akaa at Jema.

The prosecution said on March 4 around 10:00 am, the accused returned to the house from town and on seeing Juliet said he would have sexual intercourse with her because she is his wife.

This annoyed the complainant who questioned the accused as to why he always make such statements anytime he sees her.

An argument ensued between the two and Akaa in the process vowed to abuse the complainant sexually after which he would inform the complainant's father who had gone to church then.

ASP Anim Ofori said the complainant became irritated but kept her cool left the scene to her room.

He said the convict not satisfied followed the complainant to her room and tried to push her but she overpowered him and quickly left the room.

The prosecution said she then reported the matter to the police but Akaa went to the police station on the same day to deny the offence and was arrested to assist the police in their investigations.