Perseverance Of The Saints

God knows that the things we acquire too easily are lightly esteemed. Perhaps that is the reason He hides many a blessing from us. He hides Himself, therefore, in pain that we may know His healing. He hides His best gifts in baffling disciplines that we may come forth with the glow of the eternal. He conceals His purposes from His righteous Jobs, that they may reveal them to His pleading Jacobs. “The kingdom of God is like unto treasure hid in a field,” Jesus said. God designed that our possession of it should be a continual quest, even to the dedication of all that we have.[1]

[1]Henry Moyle Tippett, Who Waits in Faith (Washington, D.C.: Review and Herald, 1951), 53.