Partisan Politics Is Destroying Ghana Not Building It

If indeed this is what democracy is all about, then I would rather live under dictatorship that would protect Ghana’s national sovereignty than to live under a democracy that would surrender our sovereignty to a super-power that has absolutely no respect for any developing country and calls them “shithole” countries.

When would our elected leaders put politics aside and pursue Ghana’s sovereign interest first before their own party’s interest? When John Mahama signed a deal to bring the Gitmo 2 into Ghana, every conceivable NDC minister, MPs, spoke persons and indeed all their serial callers spoke favorably for the deal and argued that, it was in Ghana’s interest that John Mahama singed that deal to host the Guantanamo Bay detainees on humanitarian grounds.

As to what the interests of Ghana were in that agreement, we are yet to see or realize them. Two years down the line, the same NDC is castigating Akuffo Addo for not terminating the contract which they defended with all their party machinery when in power. What was good then is now bad? They have simply forgotten so soon that, there were clauses in the Gitmo 2 contract that says that, once you accept them, you can no longer reject them unless you find a second country that is willing to accept them, and where the Gitmo 2 are also willing to move there. Are you surprised that John Mahama said we Ghanaians have short memories? NDC people have within a span of two years forgotten what a wicked contract they signed for Ghana and now want Akuffo Addo to clean their mess.

Truth be told, at that time every NPP member of Parliament, spokes persons, serial callers including Sammy Awuku, Abronye D.C. etc. all criticized John Mahama as haven signed a bad deal for Ghana. Because NDC had parliamentary majority then, the opposition criticized and criticized yet they had their way and the Gitmo 2 were dumped on Ghana. Today, we are still spending on them and their families. That indeed is the benefit to Ghana, thanks to our foolish political leaders who sign deals before they even read what is in it. Otherwise, what in the world would anybody ever say that, bringing someone’s prisoner into your own country and take care of his complete upkeep is beneficial to your country? If this is not political insanity, then I don’t know what to call it.

Today NPP is in power and they want to sign deals to host American military personnel and their equipments in Ghana at no ordinary place than around our only international airport. This is the height of insanity and a surrender of sovereignty to a country that respect no third world country. If we were asleep when it rained, could we not have seen that the ground was wet when day broke? Our stupid leaders must go to Germany and Japan and find out the numerous negative repercussions that the US bases in these countries have had on their people.

Unfortunately for us, all NPP people are favoring this surrender of Ghana’s sovereignty to America while every NDC person now sees the devil in the proposed contract. If history is anything to go by, the deal would end up being signed because NPP has the numbers to pass it, and very soon Ghana would no longer be a shithole country but rather a manhole nation. A nation where citizens would be suppressed by foreign soldiers, that would roam her streets freely, and commit atrocities with impunity. Simply because their leaders signed a contract in which Ghana laws cannot hold them accountable for their wrongful deeds.

This is what partisan politics is leading Ghana to. Instead of protecting our sovereignty, politicians are rather selling the country not even to the highest bidder but for peanuts. So tell me, what is the difference between this parliamentary dictatorship we are practicing now and the military dictatorship we practiced then? Of course, there is no difference.

Oh Ghana when? When shall we ever have Patriots such as Nkrumah, Mao, Stalin, Lincoln and etc as leaders to lead and protect the interest of Ghana if and only if we have national interest at all?