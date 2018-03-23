Livestock Market Complex For Bawku Municipality

The sod has been cut for the construction of a livestock market complex worth 55,000 Euros at Kariama in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The facility would consist of a veterinary post, toilet, and offices for revenue and administrative work, loading ramp, water reservoir and a fence wall.

The project is being funded by the France Development Agency and implemented by three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who are promoting livestock and Trans-human movement in West Africa.

The NGOs are Acting for Life, Ghana Developing Communities Agency, and Strengthening Resilient of Agro Pastoral Systems of West Africa Project.

Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman, the Executive Director of Ghana Developing Communities Agency, said the project sought to find alternative ways to facilitate the movement of livestock from the Sahelian Region to coastal areas through the value chain approach, which include breeding of animals, mobility and trade.

He said the livestock market would facilitate the value chain, promote trade and generate revenue for the assembly.

Hajia Hawa Nincheamah, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the initiative was part of the Government's flagship programmes to create jobs for people and that it was committed to collaborating with organisations to ensure that their goals were met.

She explained that the Government's programme; 'Planting for Foods and Jobs,' would not only focus on crop farming but livestock farming also.

She commended the organisations for their interest in the development of the Municipality and gave the assurance that adequate security would be provided at the livestock market to protect lives and property.