Accra’s Only Landfill Site To Shut Down
The only active Waste Landfill Site which receives waste from the Greater Accra Region will soon be shut down.
The landfill site which is located at Kpone in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly according to authorities is currently operating beyond its capacity.
Citi News' Naa Kwaamah Siaw-Marfo in this report finds out government's plans to avert the looming danger the closure will pose.