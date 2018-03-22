GCB Expands Saturday Banking Again

GCB Bank’s efforts to provide convenient, accessible and comfortable banking services has added on to the number of branches engaged in Saturday banking services in the country.

This brings to 28 the number of branches currently offering Saturday banking business in eight (8) regions of the country compared to the previous 21 branches.

The new branches now offering Saturday banking services include Abbossey Okai, Kantamanto, Okaishie, Osu Oxford Street, A & C Mall, Ashaiman-Mandela Park in Greater Accra Region, and Cape Coast Coronation Junction in the Central Region.

The others are; Abeka Lapaz, Dome, Kaneshie Market, Kasoa Main, Liberty House, Dansoman, Tantra Hills, Madina, Spintex Road and Tema Market in the Greater Accra Region, Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Sunyani Main and Techiman Market in the Brong Ahafo Region, Takoradi Market in the Western Region, Agona Swedru, Cape Coast Coronation Junction and Mankessim in the Central Region, Ho Market in the Volta Region, Tamale Market in the Northern Region, Asafo Market, Ejura and Kejetia in the Ashanti Region who have operated on Saturdays over the years.

The Bank, which commenced Saturday banking at fifteen (15) branches in 2008 in response to new business opportunities also wants to improve availability for GCB’s valued and prospective customers.

The initiative to further expand and extend Saturday banking services to other areas is in line with GCB Bank’s desire to satisfy customers especially workers, students, farmers and businesses who are unable to perform their banking transactions on weekdays.