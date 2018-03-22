Kwahu Processing Company To Get Boost From 200 Ginger Farmers

More than 200 ginger farmers in the Kwahu West Municipality are to produce as out-growers for the Kwahu Roots and Fruits Processing Company, established under the Government's One District One Factory Programme.

Among the communities to benefit are Krakor, Wawase and Abu Shen.

Mr Albert Ansong, the Executive Director of Kwahu Roots and Fruits Processing Company Limited, at the launch of the scheme, said the project would assist the 200 small holder-farmers to expand their farms to at least one acre of ginger farm each.

He said the expansion of ginger cultivation in the area would help to alleviate poverty among farmers in the District.

Mr Ansong gave the assurance that the Company would organise training for farmers to introduce them to modern techniques in ginger farming to enable them to produce high quality ginger.

The Executive Director, therefore, urged the farmers to take advantage of the project to produce quality ginger that would meet international market standards.

Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the support to farmers was to boost ginger cultivation in the area to meet local and international market requirements and standards.

Nana Dawa Aseidua II, the Queenmother of Obomeng, commended the Government for making the 'One District, One Factory' a reality and making ginger farming a lucrative business for the people.

She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the funds to increase their yields and improve their standard of living.