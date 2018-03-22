Lancaster University Ghana Gets New Provost

Lancaster University Ghana has announced the appointment of Professor Anthony Jarvis as its new Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

Professor Anthony Paul Jarvis holds an Honours degree in History and Political Science from Monash University in Melbourne Australia, and a D.Phil. from Oxford University, England, and is now responsible for the academic management and strategic development of the Lancaster University Ghana campus.

Professor Jarvis' areas of expertise include industrial and medieval history, international political economy and international relations.

His research interests include the history and politics of the European Union and the history and origins of globalization and international development. He has taught in many universities across the world including South Korea, China, France, Thailand, Australia, and the United States of America and has presented conference papers in Canada, China, Japan and the United Kingdom.

In addition to his strong academic leadership and scholarship, Professor Jarvis has had experience in different sectors: while studying he worked as a motor mechanic, designed offices and furniture, and after graduation worked with the United Nations in Geneva and New York.

During his years of travelling and learning, Professor Jarvis has gotten to know a lot about Africa, but had never visited sub Saharan Africa, and was excited at the possibility of joining Lancaster and making a contribution in Ghana.

“LUG has a unique proposition in Ghana. It provides a pathway to employment or further study in Ghana, a gateway to Africa, and a gateway to the rest of the world. It also provides a unique education proposition in Ghana. It brings a UK model of flexibility to undergraduate studies, but also has the intensity and focus that you expect from a world-class university. This is why I thought this opportunity was too good to pass up,” said Professor Jarvis in an interview.

Speaking on the future of the university, Professor Jarvis said, “The future of LUG is to become the private University of Choice in Ghana, with the construction of our new campus which will lead to an expansion in our courses, the university is committed to continuously trying to improve the student experience and outcomes.

LUG's future is to make a contribution to the future of Ghana. TAG, our founding partner has a motto “developing the people who develop nations”, but I will take it further to say LUG is contributing to developing the people who develop the world, and I am delighted to be a part of this.”

Professor Jarvis' appointment as Provost and Chief Academic Officer took effect on November 23, 2017, when he took over from Professor John Grainger, who had served in that position since the inauguration of the Lancaster University Ghana campus in 2013.