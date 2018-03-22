Ahwiaa Clashes: 7 More Suspects Caged

Seven more suspects have been arrested over Monday’s violent clashes between youth groups which left one person dead at Ahwiaa, near Kumasi.

It brings to 57, the number of suspects in police grips some of whom were due for court Thursday, Joy News' reporter, Ohemeng Tawiah has reported.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, says the latest suspects were picked up Wednesday night during police patrol.

He said an alternative dispute resolution mechanism stakeholders explored after the earlier clashes, failed to yield expected results.

According to him, wanton abuse of tramadol and other drugs by the youth is partly to blame for the increasing cases of robbery and violent conducts in the Ashanti Region.

Further police swoops in suspected crime spots have led to the seizure of such substances.

A worried COP Yeboah Kofi told Asante Enin, the host of Nhyira FM’s Kro Yi Mu Nsem that there is no law backing prosecution for use of tramadol in the face of the destructive nature of the substance.

The Police chief wants national action to stem the tide.

Meanwhile, police presence will be maintained in the community until a new station built in the area becomes operational.

Checks reveal the facility is yet to be put to use due to lack of accommodation for personnel to be stationed there.

COP Ken Yeboah said the setback is being resolved.

He also urged Zongo youth who claim to have information on perpetrators of the violence to report to appropriate quarters.