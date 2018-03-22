Polytank Ghana Doles Out 80,000 To Some Public Institutions

More than ten thousand Ghanaians in various communities and public institutions have benefited from Polytank Ghana’s policy of helping improve access to water.

Spending over GHC80,000 in tank donations to marginalized areas and groups, Polytank Ghana’s benevolence has impacted institutions as the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Police, some Fire Service stations, Educational institutions, international NGOs, rural communities, among others.

Being the lead producer of durable water storage tanks in Ghana, Polytank believes that access to clean water for all humans must be viewed as a right.

The role of clean water in ensuring good health, proper sanitation and improved livelihoods is a daily reality.

Polytank Ghana, a subsidiary of the Mohinani Group has adopted as a cardinal principle, a quote former UNSecretary-General, Kofi Anan, who said: “Access to safe water is a fundamental human need and therefore a basic human right”.

Executive Director of the Group, Mr. Ashok Mohinani, emphasised "the Group’s commitment to assist the government meet the global climatic challenge of ensuring sustainable access to clean water, is a way of giving back to the communities in which we operate."

“Water is not just life but a basic human right which needs to be preserved and not wasted. Our business Group gives these storage tanks to people who have limited access to clean water in order to manage the little they have to consume”.

He said: "It is our hope that these gestures will go a long way to improve the health and general wellbeing of the beneficiaries."

“As we mark World Water Day today, we are happy to reiterate our company’s commitment to invest in quality and affordable water management products that will help ensure that more Ghanaians have improved access to clean water always no matter where you live”.

Touching on this year’s theme, “Nature For Water,” Mr. Mohinani encouraged all Ghanaians to desist from actions that have adverse effects on the country’s freshwater resources, pledging the company's resolve to adopt more environmentally friendly methods in it operations.

