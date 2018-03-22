Must Know Beauty Hacks For Female Travellers

Whether you are travelling by car or aeroplane, it’s quite a challenge to arrive at your destination looking as good as you set out. Apart from the fact that you will probably feel tired, you won’t have been able to take all your favourite beauty products with you, and you won’t have had the time, or space, to get your makeup the way you would really like it.

So, if you are planning a trip anytime soon, Jumia Travel, the leading online booking portal, shares quick travel beauty tips that will help you look your best when you arrive at your destination.

Pack multitasking products

One thing that you don’t want to do when you are travelling is to carry more products around with you than you really need. A smart way to cut down on the number of products is to use things that can perform double or triple duties or more. A good lipstick, for example, can be used as blusher and eyeshadow.

Travel without makeup

You can travel without makeup. At least, that way you do not have to worry about makeup wiping off during your journey. If you can't, try just using a tinted a moisturiser and a sweep of lipstick.

Move around whenever you get the chance to

When you travel, it is hugely possible that you may end up sitting in the same position for too long. When you do that, it restricts blood circulation and it will make you feel stiff when you do eventually get up. If you can, get up and walk around every couple of hours, and that will get the blood circulating around your body again. If you can’t get up, then try pointing your feet backwards and forwards and that will help stop your legs going to sleep.

Don’t use hotel soaps

While you don’t want to pack every single beauty item you possess when you travel, the one thing that you don’t want to forget is a good cleanser. The soaps that they provide in hotel rooms are usually the cheapest and they may not be friendly to your skin. So, take a small bottle of hand sanitizer with you as well. You never know what state the bathrooms will be in when you eventually arrive at your hotel.

Use dry shampoo to freshen up your hair

Travelling can also leave your hair looking untidy, so carry some dry shampoo with you to freshen it up when you arrive at your destination.

Do not forget your moisturiser

Another must for your travel beauty kit is a good moisturiser. Whatever mode of transport you use, you probably won’t drink as much water and that will dehydrate you and your skin. With a moisturizer with you, you can moisturise before you leave, during the journey, and when you arrive.