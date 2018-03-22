No CCTV Camera At Tema Industrial Area

Superintendent Adamu Seidu, the Crime Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, has bemoaned the lack of surveillance cameras in most companies at the Heavy Industrial Area in Tema.

This, according to him, makes investigations into criminal activities very difficult for the police.

He said the lack of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras encourages crime both internally and externally, adding that CCTV cameras can help the police in the investigation of crimes to arrest perpetrators.

Superintendent Adamu Seidu, who made this known at the memorial service held for the Lebanese Alhaji Safieddine, 54, who was killed in a robbery incident on February 28, 2018 at the Heavy Industrial area in Tema, said “the first day I heard that our dear brother has been shot and I arrived at the scene, I was certain I was going to make some arrests. At the scene, I turned left, turned right but there was no CCTV camera and immediate evidence was my problem.

“We have arrested three people and the law permits them not to say anything to me as the crime officer. It is my duty to look for evidence. The only camera captured their vehicles without their faces at all. Our brother's life is worth more than the CCTV camera.

“Now I arrested three people yesterday and the whole day I was with them. None of them is ready to talk and confess. Most of these companies can afford CCTV cameras to make the work of the police easy and swift.”

He appealed to all companies in the industrial enclave to fix security cameras at their premises to monitor people, who visit their companies since it's imperative to take personal security seriously.

Alhaji Ahmed was robbed of GH¢200,000 and killed by unknown persons, who trailed him from the Heavy Industrial Area branch of Zenith Bank to the quiet neighbourhood where Delta Agro Company is located.

“We have arrested three men in connection with the robbery and murder of Alhaji Safieddine Ahmed. They have not confessed to anything yet,” the Tema Regional Crime Officer indicated.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema