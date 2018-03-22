Dorma: Killer Farmer Attempts Suicide

Anabila alias Koo Red, who shot and killed Fati Alhassan, 35, at Paulkrom in the Dormaa West District of the Brong Ahafo Region last Thursday, has been admitted at an undisclosed hospital in the region after he attempted to commit suicide.

The cocoa farmer from Nkrankwanta allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, popularly called DDT, in an attempt to commit suicide to avoid prosecution.

The youth of the area, after the incident, attempted to drag Anabila out of the police cell to lynch him, but reinforcement from the security agencies saved the situation.

Brong Ahafo Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent, Nana Kwaku Duah, told DAILY GUIDE that an army officer, WO1 Asante Anim, who also sustained injury in the chest after he prevented the youth from venting their spleen on Anabila at Nkrankwanta Police Station, is currently receiving treatment.

On March 15th 2018, Anabilla, who was litigating with one Kofi Alhassan over cocoa farm at Paulkrom in the Dormaa West District, allegedly stormed his cottage to kill him.

According to reports, he did not locate Kofi Alhassan and proceeded to shoot and kill his wife Fati.

When the youth of the town heard of the murder, they rushed to the Nkrankwanta Police Station where Anabilla had been detained and demanded his release to lynch him but the police refused.

The youth hurled stones at the police station and in the process soldiers from an army base at Dormaa Ahenkro and Nkrankwantag stormed the place to bring the situation under control.

One of the stones hurled by the mob struck WO1 Anim, who led the soldiers, in the chest and was rushed to the Dormaa Presby Hospital.

Chief Superintendent Duah said the body of Fati has since been deposited at Dormaa Presby Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

He said security had been beefed up and urged residents to go about their normal activities.