Unfolding The Biggest-Ever Financial Scam In Bangladesh!

Hold your breath dear readers! Here's the most sensational information on a multi-billion dollar ponzi scheme and financial transactions between Destiny Group, Prochchaya Limited, and under-world mafia don Dawood Ibrahim's D Company.

A connection between Dawood and Prochchaya Limited's Col (Rtd) Shahid Uddin Khan was established in 2009 through a person named M. Sajjad Husaain, who had joined Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) as it's 'handler' in Bangladesh in 1986. Sajjad also is an American Green Card holder.

During 2009-2011, at least US$ 480 millions were smuggled out of Bangladesh by Prochchaya Limited. This amount originally belonged to Destiny Group, which got this huge money by cheating hundreds and thousands of people I. Bangladesh through ponzi scheme.

They invested the amount via Prochchaya Limited into several business ventures of the D Company as well as some projects of ISI against an annual 12 percent profit. Prochchaya Limited had invested a part of this black money into United Kingdom and established a company named Zumana Investment & Holdings in that country with Farjana Anjum, Col (Rtd) Shahid's wife, as the CEO. Zumana Investment & Holdings has secret businesses with Dubai-baaed ARY Group. Prochchaya Limited also transferred US$ 75 million into Dawood's infamous D Company. This money is invested in illegal arms and drug trade. From UK, Zumana Investment & Holdings are serving ISI by helping it in establishing connections with British politicians. UK Labour Party MP, Tulip Siddiq is a family friend of Col (Rtd) Shahid.

Other responsibilities of Zumana Investment &Holdings are to look after Dawood Ibrahim's gang members in different prisons in Bangladesh, India, UK and some African countries.

Col (Rtd) Shahid Uddin Khan is also helping ISI in trafficking hundreds and millions of counterfeit Indian currency notes into India by using his influence in Bangladesh.

Hong Kong based software businessman and business associate of Prochchaya Limited, Noel G Karey was one of the masterminds behind attempted stealing of One Billion Dollars from the Bangladesh Bank reserve. Noel and his gang succeeded in stealing one hundred million from the reserve, from which US$ 32 million were transferred to Col (Rtd) Shahid's secret accounts in foreign banks.

The notorious ring of Shahid, Sajjad, Dawood and ISI are continuing activities by dodging eyes of the intelligence agencies in Bangladesh and the UK.