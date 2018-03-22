Concerned Youth Of Nandom Demand Accountability From MP

NANDOM (21 March 2018) -- We the members of the Concerned Youth of Nandom (CYN) hereby request the Member of Parliament for Nandom Constituency, Hon. Ambrose Dery, to come clear on a claim that has been widely circulated in social media to the effect that he Hon. Ambrose Dery has been relying on his personal resources to fund essential development projects like the drilling of boreholes in the Nandom District.

It was with utter amusement when the information came to our attention and we seek further and better particulars on the matter.

We do acknowledge and appreciate a few developmental projects on-going in the constituency, some of which are a continuation from the previous government, but we cannot come to terms with the claim that these are being done with the personal resources of Hon. Dery.

We are not unaware that the MP's Common Fund, District Assembly Common Fund and the District Assembly internally generated funds are the major sources of funding projects in every district, apart from central government's role in that respect.

If it is indeed true that Hon Ambrose Dery, a Cabinet Minister in his own government, is unable to lobby for development projects for his Constituency but has to solely rely on his pocket to develop Nandom, then the NPP government is ungrateful, wicked and extremely incompetent.

Is it the case that,the MP's Common Fund is not being released to the various Assemblies? Or is it the case of needless self glorification by our MP and his cohorts?

These are but many questions that keep resonating in the minds of the youth of Nandom.

If the MP is indeed using his personal resources for developing Nandom, then it implies that government has not allocated any resources for the development of Nandom and, hence, does not have the people of Nandom at heart. Another simple logical reasoning tells us that the MP and his surrogates are throwing dust into the eyes of the people of Nandom by deceiving us into thinking government has not allocated resources to the district.

The youth of the Constituency cannot sit aloof for the majority of the people to be deceived by cunning politicians who think they must say anything to get unmeritorious support.

We are very much worried about the development of the district; hence we want to find out what is going to happen if the MP runs out of resources?

We are, by this release, calling on the MP to clarify the issue with urgency and also tell us why he waited until he was voted into power before he started using his personal resources to develop the district. We need answers.

Thank you.

..........signed......

Joshua Dedee

0248291834

(Spokesperson)

Derbie Raphael

0240371356

(Member)