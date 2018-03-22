The Marriage Between Rawlings & the NDC: How Hanna Doused The Burning Bush

“Relax and don’t be upset, I’m indifferent to his criticisms. He is the Founder of our Party and for that reason, we give him respect. Enjoy your weekend,” writes Ms. Hanna Tetteh.

That’s all it took Hanna Tetteh, former foreign minister of the erstwhile Mahama-NDC administration to react to former President Rawlings’ recent outbursts at a Town Hall meeting of cadres and NDC activists at the Arts Centre in Accra.

It mimics Ghanaian Afro pop and Reggae music artiste Kojo Antwi’s early Y2K’s hit song: ‘Tom & Jerry Awaree’. It’s become a new-fangled love—too complicated, to figure out what’s really going on between former President Jerry John Rawlings and his own party--the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Their marriage began in 1992 but it dates back in the days of the Rawlings Revolutions---1979 and 1981 that gave birth to the NDC (one may disagree). Theirs, like most marriages isn’t immune to problems and challenges. Over the years it’s seen ups and downs, smelt the rat and had a rollercoaster ride or turbulent times. The good news is that the party is alive and kicking--- power or no power.

Evidently, the NDC can now pride herself as the biggest or largest opposition party in Ghana. Also to her credit, the party once a champion until the 2016 general elections’ defeat had won four democratic elections out of seven against her arch rival or opponent---the governing New Patriotic Party (NNP’s) three victories. Following her abysmal performance in 2016, the Umbrella was forced out of the Flagstaff House---- packing bag and luggage on her way to ‘Siberia’ for a Sabbatical leave.

Rawlings as a Founder and a Husband

The bad news is that there appears to be an unending feud between the founder and some members of his party. Is he a troublemaker or a stubborn husband who just loves to cause his wife to act up? Or he’s married to a woman who doesn’t get it or understand the barebones of marriage?

NDC’s husband Jerry has been her chief critic. It dates back from the days of Mills’ presidency to President Mahama’s time. He’d criticised the then governments and labeled them as corrupt, a development or an action that angered most or many members of the Umbrella family. In fact, on a few of such issues I’d sided with the Founder of the NDC but not this one. His comment about the unpleasant hand shake Hanna gave her wife, First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings can be described as ‘ungentlemanly and uncalled for.’

Admittedly dealing with a situation or situations that have emotional attachments could be stressful and debilitating. It can happen to a couple in a relationship or marriage. It can happen to companies and it can happen to groups or political parties. Being with someone who is possibly experiencing acute-emotional upset happens to most people and organisations at some point. And that seems to be the case for President Rawlings and some members of his party.

Why is Rawlings upset?

People become upset for a number of different reasons. For example when they feel disrespected, sidelined, not giving equal opportunity or recognition etc. Psychology experts will tell you for example, strong, healthy independent people can find themselves in the white-knuckled grip of toxic relationship. The inevitable question is: Why would a founder turn around and criticise his own party or wife in public?

It could be that the man has done enough talking behind the scenes—warning the wife of the consequences thereof or to the extent of threatening to go public if his wife doesn’t stop shoplifting for instance?

I witnessed a case like that at Matalan store in Cardiff UK. A young man had dropped off his wife or girlfriend: “Honey, no shoplifting today,” I overhead the man, say to his partner. It seemed odd but perhaps the man had been dealing with a kleptomania wife (inability to resist the urges to steal items) and if that was one way to save the relationship why not.

So is the marriage between Rawlings and the NDC falling apart? And is the fire totally quenched?

I am unsure if it has reached there yet. Even though there is infighting currently going on and cliques springing up, I think the likes of Hanna Tetteh, Tony Lithur and Alban Bagbin, will always be available to quench the blazing fire. I believe many were those that expected a ‘fire and fiery’ from Hanna. However, she didn’t come out in a ballistic manner or in attack mode. She chose the maturity road…that path the follies ignore. See the Maturity Road isn’t far from reach. Indeed it’s just an arm’s length, yet many people miss it or have missed it on their way to Unity Home.

All in all I think Ms. Tetteh handled the situation in a more matured manner. She didn’t think about herself like some hawks in the party would do. Instead she considered the general well-being of the party already languishing in ‘political Siberia’ --a place every politician dreads.

Can it be fixed?

There’s the saying that all relationships are worth the fight, until they are not. In a marriage like the Rawlings and NDC (Tom& Jerry Awaree) there will always be fallout: unhappiness, divisiveness, side-stepping, sidelining, backbiting, backstabbing and mudslinging.

So if you ask me this question: Was Rawlings outburst necessary?

I will tell you in plain language, it was needless. Let’s assume Hanna is a troublesome lady. She likes to bully, she likes to tease and likes to squeeze during handshakes. Must that warrant a former president, a founder and a husband to mount on a podium and spit fire or throw a fit?

Why must he revisit an incident that seemed to be trivial or of less national interest? Why is that news today? And that explains why I think the president got it all wrong, all warped up. Much as the story has its comic line or element, I think it also portrays Mr. Rawlings as a litigant, an unforgivable individual and a person that wallows in a sea of pettiness. That’s very ungentlemanly, coming from a statesman and a former president, I suppose. It doesn’t cast a prestige image for the title. Someone described Mr. Rawlings’ comment in two words: ‘Sophomoric jokes.”

Background

On Saturday 17 March 2018 Former President Rawlings condemned Ms. Tetteh for allegedly maltreating his wife on several occasions and threatened to respond in equal measure if Ms. Tetteh repeats her actions. In an address delivered at a Town Hall meeting of cadres and NDC activists at the Arts Centre in Accra Mr. Rawlings said the former minister showed disrespect to the former First Lady at several high-profile functions.

Mr. Rawlings cited Ms. Tetteh’s tight grip on Mrs. Rawlings’ hand during a handshake at an independence anniversary event as one the instances. However, Ms. Tetteh reacted to the issue in a tweet by @NDCChangeAgenda ,

The former foreign minister wrote that she is unmoved by the criticisms of Mr. Rawlings.

“Relax and don’t be upset, I’m indifferent to his criticisms. He is the Founder of our Party and for that reason, we give him respect. Enjoy your weekend,” she stated