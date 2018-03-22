Driver Defiles Minor

A 47-year old driver, who is accused of harbouring an 11-year old girl in his room and defiling her, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Prince Samuel Adzokatsi who is facing a charge of defilement pleaded not guilty.

Adzokatsi, when quizzed by the court as whether the victim was found in his room, said: 'This is false accusation and God is my witness.'

He said there were two girls who slept in his room and questioned why the other girl had not accused him of having sex with her.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku directed the accused to reappear on April 3.

The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire were that the complainant is the mother of the victim and they reside at Tsui bleoo at Teshie whiles Adzokatsi resides at Nungua.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on February 18, this year morning, the complainant sent the victim to go and collect money from her father at Osu.

The victim did not return and two days later a report was made to the Police at Osu.

On February 22, this year victim returned home but the complainant took her back to the Osu Police station.

Prosecution said during an interrogation at the Police station, she mentioned the name of Adzokatsi as the one she was staying with for the past few days and during her stay the accused had sex with her.

Based on the victim's revelation, a Police Medical report form was issued to her to seek medical care and later Adzakatsi was arrested.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA