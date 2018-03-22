Car Dealer In Court For Theft

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday granted bail to Sammy Dey, a Car Dealer for allegedly stealing USD 40,560 belonging to one Alhassan Lari.

The bail was in the sum of GH¢125,000.00 with two sureties one of whom should be a public servant.

Dey, is also to deposit his passport with the Court's registry.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence and would reappear in Court on March 26.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Mr E. M. Essandor that Lari, is a businessman who lived in the United States of America.

Dey, on the other hand, lived at Ashongman Estate, a suburb of Accra.

According to the Prosecution, Lari and Dey knew each other before Lari travelled abroad.

He came back to the country between June and July 2016, for holidays and met Dey.

The Prosecution said in a conversation, Dey told Lari there was a plot of land for sale located at Dzorwulu, belonging to one Mrs Felicia Nyarko.

He said Dey then led Lari to the seller, who also admitted and gave the price as USD80,000.

Lari then made a part payment of USD40,650 to be given to Mrs Nyarko.

Dey however failed to deliver the money to the owner of the land but informed Lari that the money had been delivered.

According to Prosecution, Dey later called Lari to inform him that he had collected the money from the Mrs Nyarko but was robbed, and the money stolen.

When Mrs Nyarko was contacted it came out that she had not been given the said amount.

A report was made to that effect, which led to the arrest of Dey on January 19, this year.

He refunded USD16,000 during police investigation and same was handed over to Lari.

After further probing, Dey was arraigned.