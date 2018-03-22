Government Commended For Curbing Illegal Mining

Bia (W/R), March 21, GNA - A section of Ivorian authorities have commended the government of Ghana for clamping down on illegal mining particularly along the Bia River in the Suaman District of the Western Region.

The Bia River, which flows from Ghana into other river bodies in the Ivorian coast, became heavily polluted due to illegal mining activities.

The situation, in 2017, compelled Ivorian authorities to call on Ghana to take immediate steps to stop pollution of the water body.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Bia, Mr Emile Kofi, the Administrative head of Bianouan in Ivory Coast, expressed satisfaction with the successes chalked so far by the government's joint military effort of Operation Vanguard in curbing activities of illegal miners.

He said the turbidity level of the Bia River had seen much improvement since the commencement of operation vanguard.

'The Bia River was heavily polluted with high silt level which increased its turbidity level. Since the intervention of operation vanguard, we have recorded a massive reduction in the level of silt, now the water quality has improved and it is now very safe for household use'.

For his part, Mr Christian Baah, the District Chief Executives of Bia, said the government was committed to fighting illegal mining and its related menace in the country.

He gave the assurance that his outfit would intensify its monitoring activities to sustain the fight against illegal mining in the District.

'We are going to engage the youth in the locality to work with operation vanguard to embark on frequent monitoring duties on the Bia River to ward of illegal miners.

We have taken it seriously upon ourselves not to allow any illegal miner to stay on the Bia River'.

He also cautioned members of the public to desist from shielding illegal miners but report them for swift action.

GNA