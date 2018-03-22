Laws Governing Sand Winning Should Be Enforced

Nana Kweku Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of Nana Agyemang Group of Companies, has appealed to the government to enforce laws governing sand mining to safeguard lands in the country.

He said if such laws and regulations are enforced like that of illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey' by arresting perpetrators and prosecuting them, it will serve as deterrent to others.

Nana Agyemang made the appeal in an interview with journalists at his office at Gomoa Potsin in the central region, after he had led security personnel to land sites in the area where illegal sand mining had degraded lands.

He described illegal sand mining as a threat to national development, noting that the practice was on the increase in the Central Region and suggested to policy makers to organise sensitisation workshops for chiefs, custodians of lands and estate developers on the effects of illegal sand mining and the need to refrain from the practice.

The Estate Developer called on colleague Developers to adhere to rules and regulations governing their operations and avoid illegal sand mining for the good of the country and generations unborn.

'Let us not use our resources to support land litigations, but rather help better the lots of people living in the communities we operate, this will be the best legacy we will leave for others, he said.

'We should also not hesitate to report chiefs and caretakers who sell their lands to contractors to embark on illegal sand mining without following laid down rules, as our contributions in the fight against this canker, he added.