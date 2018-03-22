What NPP Needs Is Strong Leadership To Consolidate Gains

Nana Asare Bediako, an aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the party needs strong leadership at the Regional levels to consolidate its electoral gains.

He said he would therefore be committed to an all-inclusive administration if given the nod, so as to be able to harness the resources and capabilities of every member to strengthen the region, which was considered as the beacon of the party.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi after picking his nomination forms at the party's head office at Krofrom, Nana Bediako, said greater unity and views of all members were crucial for the party coherence and stability.

'My administration would work assiduously to ensure that the views of all well-meaning NPP members are duly considered before any major decision is taken at the regional level', he emphasised.

Additionally, he would provide strong and transformational leadership to improve the party's internal structures, which was crucial to consolidating on the gains chalked by the party in the region in the 2016 elections.

'I think the NPP needs a new breed of Regional Executives and fresh ideas to further push the party's overall agenda of making life comfortable for the people', he said.

Nana Bediako reminded members of the difficult task ahead of the party as they sought to remain in power after the 2020 general elections.

The NPP in the Ashanti Region, polled an excess of 1.6 million votes, representing 76.3 per cent of the total ballots cast in the presidential elections in 2016.

This huge figure confirms the region as the most secured for the party and the contest for the Regional Chairmanship position had always been the fiercest in the party.

Nana Bediako, former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, appealed to the delegates to be mindful that the job ahead required more experienced and knowledgeable people in order to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

He said his administration would be fair and firm, accountable and transparent in its activities.

The aspirant further assured that he would strengthen the party's Regional communication directorate in order to help explain the government's development policies and programmes better to the people.

GNA

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA